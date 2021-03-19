Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $39.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $152.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,923. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.