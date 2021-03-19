Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $39.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $152.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,923. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
