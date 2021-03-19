Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

