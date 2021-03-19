Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.
About Melcor Developments
