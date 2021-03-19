Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce sales of $811.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.58 million and the highest is $985.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $811.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $21.20 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 915,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 551,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

