Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 6,834 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $108.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.