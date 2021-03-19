Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 6,162 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

