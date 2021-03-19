Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,094 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.