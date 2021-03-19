Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

