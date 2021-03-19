Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

