Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.21% from the company’s previous close.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

MAXR opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

