Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.26 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

