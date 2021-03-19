Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MATW. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

