Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 987 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00.

Shares of HMN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.