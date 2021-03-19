Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 20,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in YETI by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,013,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

