Matryx (MTX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Matryx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $2.12 million and $430,241.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00630927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Matryx is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

