Matryx Market Capitalization Reaches $2.06 Million (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One Matryx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $127,023.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.71 or 0.00639099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034903 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

