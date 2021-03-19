Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $79,879.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $584,189.21 and $79,879.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.45 or 0.03107827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

