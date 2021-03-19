Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $75.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

