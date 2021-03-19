Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:MNL)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MNL opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 605.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 624.78. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 435.75 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 704 ($9.20). The company has a market capitalization of £237.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

In related news, insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 167 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £1,000.33 ($1,306.94).

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

