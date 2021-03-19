Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Down 0.9%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 1,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

