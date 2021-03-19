Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 159,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 43,824 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.57 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

