Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,260 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $206.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

