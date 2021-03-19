Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.66 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

