Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,594 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Donaldson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

