Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Magal Security Systems stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.10. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.