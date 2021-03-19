Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 506,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 166,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,598,863. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

