MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.16). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 620,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,666. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

