M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $63.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 4,109.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

