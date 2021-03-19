Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

