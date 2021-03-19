LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

