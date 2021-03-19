LPL Financial LLC Has $73.27 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.45% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $73,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 181,794 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,784,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,006,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

