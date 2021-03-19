LPL Financial LLC Has $46.91 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $46,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 93.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

