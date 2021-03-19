LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $49,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $231.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $97.04 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25.

