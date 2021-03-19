Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

