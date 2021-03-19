Lori C. Locke Sells 1,301 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DISCA stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
