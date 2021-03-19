Lori C. Locke Sells 1,301 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DISCA stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.