Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 11th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Santander downgraded Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of LRENY stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

