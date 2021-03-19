Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Logitech International worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

