Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,492. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $109.61 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

