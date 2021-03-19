Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of PTON traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 133,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,837. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

