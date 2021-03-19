Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.22. 10,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,455. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

