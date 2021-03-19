Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Roche by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,946. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $280.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

