Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Globant by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

GLOB stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

