LockTrip Price Tops $4.17 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and approximately $210,991.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $4.17 or 0.00007071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 109.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

