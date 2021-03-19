Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

