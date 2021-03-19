loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.37. 949,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,153,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.