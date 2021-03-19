loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

