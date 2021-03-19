loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

