Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.30

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 14859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

