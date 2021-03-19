LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

