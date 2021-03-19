Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $15.92

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.49. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 184,983 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

