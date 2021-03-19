Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.46 billion and approximately $3.74 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $201.88 or 0.00346785 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,684,227 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

