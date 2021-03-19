Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $5.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
